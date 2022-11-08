Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for key role in meth trafficking ring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for playing a key role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Myreo Dixon, 33, must serve eight years of supervised release when his prison sentence is complete. He also was fined $25,000.

Investigators say Dixon’s prison sentence marks “a major milestone” in the Woo Boyz investigation, which has involved large quantities of meth being trafficked from Los Angeles to Detroit and then to West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said, “I think it sends a strong, deterrent message that if you’re going to deal in these types of drugs, in this type of poison, bringing firearms, maybe I’m focusing too much on the submachine gun, but we had a submachine gun on the West Side. That’s bad. And I think this sends a message that those types of crimes will be prosecuted.”

Despite Dixon being behind bars, investigators say two defendants in the case remain at large. They are identified as Tyjaha Watson, 27, of Charleston, and Elijah Figg, 23, of Huntington.

“With Monday’s sentencing, all defendants charged in the original indictment have been convicted except for two who remain at large,” the news release states.

According to the release, the drug trafficking organization (DTO) had ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs. Investigators say the DTO funneled and distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine in the Charleston area.”

Investigators say Dixon participated in the DTO from July 2020 to February 2021.

“During the course of the nearly year-long investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 firearms, including an IMI Industries Uzi fully automatic 9mm submachine gun, and more than $375,000 in cash,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in the release.

Investigators say the use of firearms was another concerning byproduct of the DTO.

“Members of this DTO were involved in or suspected of numerous shootings around Charleston but particularly on the West Side,” Thompson said in the release. “This investigation removed a massive amount of drugs and firearms from our streets and eliminated them as a source of harm and violence.”

He went on to say, “I commend the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) for their investigative work. I also commend and the U.S. Marshals Service, the West Virginia State Police, and the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) for providing assistance in this case. Finally, I commend Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman for the successful prosecution of this case.”

Eleven other defendants were sentenced to the following prison terms after pleading guilty to various felony offenses:

- Maylik Watson, also known as Leak, 29, of Charleston, to 20 years and one month for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;

- Dante Williams, also known as Donz, 25, of Charleston, to 10 years for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;

- Jermaine Williams, also known as Maineo Duckieoo, 22, of Charleston, to seven years and three months for distribution of methamphetamine;

- Darius Coles, also known as D-Boy, to six years and six months for distribution of methamphetamine;

- Erica Ratliff, 38, of Charleston, to six years for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine;

- Joshua Lawson, 31, of Charleston, to five years for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine;

- Jaquan Jeremiah Wright, 23, of New York, to five years for being a person subject to a domestic violence protective order in possession of a firearm;

- Memphis Ross, 21, of Charleston, to three years and 10 months for possession of a fully automatic machine gun that was not registered to him;

- Devonte Lavauhn Andrews, 30, of Charleston, to three years and one month for being a felon in possession of a firearm;

- William Edward Byers II, 46, of Charleston, to three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm;

- Kassie McNeeley, 23, of Lesage, to two years for use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

