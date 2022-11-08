Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R & D Senior Solutions
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the average person, navigating different insurance plans can be tough.

Ryan Skirvin, a licensed insurance agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four with a breakdown of one of their plans.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

Latest News

Money lessons for college students
Money lessons for college students
Budgeting for the holidays
Budgeting for the holidays
Holiday hosting tips
Holiday hosting tips
Money lessons for college kids
Money lessons for college kids
Budgeting for the holidays
Budgeting for the holidays