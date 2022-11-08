Neighbors get mail delivery in Wilkesville, Ohio

Follows the closure of their community post office
Neighbors have mail delivery again in Wilkesville, Ohio
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly a couple weeks after reporting about some Ohio residents having to drive nearly 17 miles roundtrip to pick up their mail, residents of Wilkesville have mail delivery service.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok did some digging into the issue after her initial story aired Oct. 25, including reaching out to Kyle White who owns the building that houses the post office.

The building was closed for health and safety reasons, and residents had to drive to a distant post office to get their mail.

Wilkesville resident Chuck Brown is among those who appreciates a walk down his driveway rather than a lengthy trip to pick up bills and more.

“We don’t have to worry about picking up the mail once a week,” Brown said. “Now we can pick up the mail every day and stay current, get our bills mailed out on time.”

The date for the reopening of the Wilkesville Post Office is still unknown.

For more about Pinchok’s update, tap on the video link with this story.

