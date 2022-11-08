Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek.

Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit a tree.

He said one person died at the crash scene and three others were taken to the hospital.

Names and conditions of those involved have not been released.

