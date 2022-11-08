Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree.
According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.
It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington.
The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup truck left 5th Street and hit a tree on the side of the road.
The crash has been cleared and the roadway reopened.
