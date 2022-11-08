Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been almost two weeks since the family of Mark Coles has heard from him.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from the 68-year-old on Oct. 28.

Seven days later, on Nov. 4, a Silver Alert was issued.

Sgt. Ana Pile said Coles’ family worries more with each passing day because Coles’ heart condition requires medication.

Pile said the search has been concentrated in Rand, where Coles lives.

Neighbors told WSAZ.com Cole has been known to walk around to run errands and catch the bus.

People who live in Rand said Coles is known to frequent places like the Dollar General near Church Drive and the Rand Bethel Church of the Nazarene.

Pile said she is hopeful once his cell phone records are obtained, a better idea of his whereabouts will be known. The timeline for when the agency will receive those records is unclear.

Meantime, there have not been any updates since the initial release of the Silver Alert.

WSAZ first spoke with Robert Hariston, one of Coles’ neighbors, last week. At that time, Hariston said he did not know Coles well, mostly spotting him taking walks, but in the passing days, said Coles had frequently crossed his mind.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking that nobody’s found out where he is and haven’t located where he is,” he said Tuesday. “It’ll be tough for you to hear about a situation even if it’s your own children or someone comes up missing. That’d be a lot for someone to handle.”

Hariston said he has lived in Rand for more than six decades and since Coles’ last sighting, there has been renewed interest in the community to look out for one another.

“Especially in this area, I am always looking out for my neighbors are watching,” he said. “Sometimes we have so much hostility between neighbors we have in this community and the thing we need [now is to be more] vigilant about our neighbors and kind of be a look-out person.”

Deputies say Coles is known to travel by foot or public transit and often carries a backpack and walking stick.

He is described as 5 feet 7, weighs 165 pounds and is balding. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Coles’ whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 304-357-0169.

No foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.