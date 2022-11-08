Sheriff announces resignation

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
POMEROY, OH (WSAZ) - The sheriff of Meigs County, Ohio announced his resignation in a press release on November 8, 2022.

Sheriff Keith Wood said in the release the resignation will be effective November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Elected in November 2012, Sheriff Wood said the decision to resign was not an easy one to make and he made it with “my health and family as the top priority.”

Sheriff Wood previously worked as a deputy for the Meigs County Sheriff’s office and with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

