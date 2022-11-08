Spring weather in fall not always welcomed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An active day of brush fires across the region on Tuesday featured a 350 acre fire in the Cabin Creek area of Kanawha County while the large but contained 500 acre fire in Wayne County continued to smolder. In Ohio fires near Crown City in Gallia County and McDermott in Northwest Scioto County gave foresters concern during this incredibly dry fall season. In the Daniel Boone National Forest of Kentucky a fire in Estill County (nearby towns are Ravena and Irvine) grew so large that a state of emergency has been declared. In between these large fires there are numerous other small fires.

Now the forecast remains parched and warm the next 2 days so large fires can only be contained awaiting rain to arrive. Smaller fires can be extinguished with the help of fire fighting equipment.

Weather-wise a quiet and chilly night is ahead with plenty of rural frost (patchier downtown) as lows under the full moon dip into the 30s. Wednesday will again feature wall tow all sun with the caveat the closer you live to a fire the hazier the sky will be. Away from the clutch of the smoke a bluer brand of sky will prevail. By Thursday high clouds will murky up the sky as it turns increasingly more humid. Highs will be close to 70 on both days.

Friday offers the best rain of the fall with a 1″-2″ soaker expected courtesy of the remnants of a Tropical Storm Nicole so daytime Veteran’s Day parades and commemorations will be wet. Unless we get lucky rains will persist though of a lighter intensity for Friday night high school football games. Temperatures will be near 50 with a wind for those games.

Saturday offers plenty to do outdoors with the Herd and ‘Eers hosting daytime games in concert with some local high school games. The CK American Legion Post 93 Veteran’s Day parade will kick off at high noon. Looks for temperatures in the 40s during these events with a stiff breeze and partial cloud cover make it feel chilly! So add some hot soup to the tailgate menu.

Sunday’s chill will be followed by hard freeze conditions on Monday morning as the growing season ends.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.