Voters head to the polls for Decision 2022

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Voters throughout the Tri-State are headed to the polls to make their voices heard in Tuesday’s 2022 midterm election.

Polls for the general election are now open in all three states in our region, with Kentucky taking the lead at 6 a.m. local time. Polls in West Virginia and Ohio both opened at 6:30 a.m.

They will remain open until 6 p.m. in Kentucky and until 7:30 p.m. in both Ohio and West Virginia.

Voters will be casting their ballots on an array of issues, including who will represent them in Washington and closer to home, abortion rights (Amendment 2 in Kentucky) and the future of vehicle/personal property taxes (Amendment 2 in West Virginia).

Nationally, Tuesday’s results are expected be a strong precursor for the next presidential election in 2024.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3 will be following all of the important local and regional races, as well as key races on the national front. Tune into NewsChannel 3, the Tri-State’s CW and keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

