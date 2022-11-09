2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Two people were arrested for stealing $1,200 in merchandise from a Dollar General in Oklahoma, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to the store for a theft Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle speeding out of the parking lot.

Police said the car failed to pull over and continued to flee officers.

Eventually, the car hit spike strips and pulled over to a gas station.

Tulsa police said the driver, Mark Burris, and the passenger, Tabitha Kelly, were taken into custody.

Burris was charged with grand larceny, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing/interfering with a police officer, and an improper vehicle tag. Kelly is facing a grand larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Person killed, others injured in crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a tree.
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say
School supplies
State report shows improvements to be made in school safety
The balance of power in Washington hanging in the balance, with some key races still left...
Midterm election results: House and Senate