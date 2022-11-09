Alex Mooney wins re-election to the U.S. House

Republican Alexander Mooney wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional...
Republican Alexander Mooney wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney has won re-election to the U.S. House, winning the newly redrawn 2nd District seat.

Mooney defeated Democrat Barry Wendell.

Mooney has served in the U.S. House since 2015, and defeated U.S. Rep. David McKinley last May for the nomination to the redrawn districts.

