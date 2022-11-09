Amy Shuler Goodwin wins second term as Charleston mayor

Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected November 7, 2018, as the first female Mayor of Charleston, West...
Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected November 7, 2018, as the first female Mayor of Charleston, West Virginia.(Office of Amy Shuler Goodwin)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will serve a second term in office.

Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican Lance Wolfe in Tuesday night’s general election. According to unofficial results with all 193 precincts reporting, Goodwin received 9,265 votes while Wolfe received 5,781.

First elected in 2018, Goodwin is Charleston’s first female mayor.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

Latest News

Decision 2022 | Team Coverage
Decision 2022 | Team Coverage
West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2
JD Vance
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race
Brad Wenstrup
Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins reelection to 2nd District seat