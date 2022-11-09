Amy Shuler Goodwin wins second term as Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will serve a second term in office.

Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican Lance Wolfe in Tuesday night’s general election. According to unofficial results with all 193 precincts reporting, Goodwin received 9,265 votes while Wolfe received 5,781.

First elected in 2018, Goodwin is Charleston’s first female mayor.

