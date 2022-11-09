Brush fire season thrives on warm, dry fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Red Flag Alert for spreading brush fires has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday. This is meant to heighten awareness of possible forest fire genesis.

An active day of brush fires across the region on Tuesday featured a 350 acre fire in the Cabin Creek area of Kanawha County. Meanwhile the large but contained 500 acre fire in Wayne County near Lavallette continued to smolder. In Ohio fires near Crown City in Gallia County and McDermott in Northwest Scioto County gave foresters concern during this incredibly dry fall season. In the Daniel Boone National Forest of Kentucky a fire in Estill County (nearby towns are Ravenna and Irvine) grew so large that a state of emergency has been declared. In between these large fires there are numerous other small fires.

West Virginia Forestry specialist Kevin Arnold says while conditions are primed for fires, so far the seasonal total in his Central and Southern West Virginia jurisdiction is relatively low. Arnold attributes that to civic minded citizens who understand how a small fire can burn out of control. It is also a testimony to how people have learned that the fall fire season can be harsh.

Now the forecast remains parched and warm the next two days so large fires can only be contained awaiting rain to arrive. Smaller fires can be extinguished with the help of fire fighting equipment.

Weather-wise Wednesday will again feature wall to wall sun with the caveat the closer you live to a fire the hazier the sky will be. Away from the clutch of the smoke a bluer brand of sky will prevail. By Thursday high clouds will murky up the sky as it turns increasingly more humid. Highs will be close to 70 on both days with winds in the 10-15 mph range both afternoons.

Friday offers the best rain of the fall with a 1″-2″ soaker expected courtesy of the remnants of a Tropical Storm Nicole so most fires will be extinguished, and fingers crossed we can look to a tame end of the season which runs thru November in Ohio, until December 15th in Kentucky and through December in West Virginia.

A reminder legal burn times for vegetation only, NEVER TRASH, runs from 6pm until 6am in Ohio and Kentucky and from 5pm until 7am in West Virginia.

