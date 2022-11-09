Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio being investigated as suspicious

By Andrew Colegrove
Nov. 9, 2022
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally.

Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night.

He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near Federal Creek and Routes 217 and 218, draining their resources.

Dozens of volunteer firefighters have worked to prevent flames from reaching buildings.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and ODNR are looking into this, believing some of these fires may be cases of arson.

They’re asking anyone in the area with security or trail cameras or who’s seen anything out of the ordinary to help with the investigation.

Chief Kuhn says they have the fires contained, but they have limited manpower and can’t reach some places on foot.

He says volunteers who sign up to do this sacrifice time with their families, seeing their kids play in ball games, and sleep to keep their communities safe. He added the thought that they’re working through this level of exhaustion because someone intentionally set the fires is infuriating.

The chief says they appreciate all the community support they’ve received from people and businesses who have donated food and drinks for the firefighters during this challenging time.

