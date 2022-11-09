Carol Miller wins re-election to the U.S. House

WASHINGTON (WSAZ/AP) - Republican Carol Miller has won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

She was victorious for the newly redrawn 1st District seat, defeating Democrat Lacy Watson.

“I mean, I’m so motivated. The important thing is that the people understand that I represent their values. I represent the way they live, who they are, and what they need in order to thrive,” Miller said after her win.

Miller was first elected in 2018 and then reelected in 2020 to the 3rd District seat.

