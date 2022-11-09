Charges dismissed against kidnapping suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of abducting a woman from near a gas station in West Huntington, the Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s office said Wednesday.

Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington, was released from jail, and the kidnapping charges against him were dropped.

A woman told investigators she was abducted near the Speedway along 16th Street West and taken several blocks away to an old floral shop. The alleged incident was reported Nov. 2.

Magistrate Court officials say further investigation has been called for and a direct indictment remains possible in Circuit Court.

For previous coverage:

Man faces kidnapping charges after woman knocked out, abducted near gas station

