Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene.

Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m.

There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck Run Road in Lucasville, but it was still open to traffic just after 11 p.m. Our crew reported the fire was extremely close to the roadway.

It was unclear how many acres were involved.

