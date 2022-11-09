Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Lincoln County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run incident in Lincoln County.

Emergency officials tell WSAZ.com a person was hit by a vehicle along Route 10 in Harts Creek Wednesday.

The Hamlin Chief reports the driver accused of hitting the person left the scene of the accident.

The victim is listed as critical at the hospital, according to the Hamlin chief.

