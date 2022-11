COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has been reelected as governor in Ohio, NBC News projects Tuesday night.

Gov. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley.

DeWine is a former attorney general, congressman and U.S. senator who has served as governor since 2018.

