Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins reelection to 2nd District seat
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.
He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows.
Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been in Congress since 2012.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.