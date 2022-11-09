Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins reelection to 2nd District seat

Brad Wenstrup
Brad Wenstrup(WSAZ archives)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows.

Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been in Congress since 2012.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

Latest News

Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Republican Alexander Mooney wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional...
Alex Mooney wins re-election to the U.S. House
Republican Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 1st Congressional...
Carol Miller wins re-election to the U.S. House
Republican Thomas Massie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.
Rep. Thomas Massie wins reelection to U.S. House