Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins reelection to 2nd District seat

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows.

Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been in Congress since 2012.

