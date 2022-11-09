Incumbent Rand Paul defeats Booker in Ky Senate race

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/AP) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul will return to Washington to represent Kentucky for a third term, defeating Charles Booker, the first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate in the Bluegrass State.

Tuesday’s election outcome marked the second time Booker was rebuffed in a Senate bid.

He barely lost the Democratic primary in a bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

During the campaign, Paul ran TV ads touting his Senate record and conservative credentials while Booker relied on social media and grassroots organizing to relentlessly attack the incumbent.

