Lane shift scheduled for new I-64 bridge

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Night work and lane closures are scheduled on eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, through Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

The lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will allow eastbound traffic on I-64 to be shifted onto the new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.

Following the work, eastbound traffic on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be moved onto the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge. Eastbound on ramp traffic at the St. Albans interchange (Exit 44) will temporarily continue to use the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

The Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge opened to westbound traffic in late October 2022 as part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and US 35 exits. Once traffic is shifted onto the new bridge, the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new span built on a portion of the existing bridge piers.

Once complete, the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge will carry only westbound traffic and the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry only eastbound traffic.

