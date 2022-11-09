Lung Cancer Awareness Month with Southern Ohio Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and there are plenty of ways to detect the cancer in its early stages.

Jeremiah Martin, Senior Medical Director of Thoracic Surgery at Southern Ohio Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the screening process.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.