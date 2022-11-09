Man arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged while visiting the northern England city of York. (Source: @NostraPybus via Spectee / TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to be greeted by local dignitaries and to meet assembled well-wishers.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that the protester booed and shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and was being held in custody.

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king’s reign. They attended a service at the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Person killed, others injured in crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a tree.
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree

Latest News

Mortgage wire fraud could cost you thousands of dollars as scammers wait to intercept your savings
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Walker Richardson
Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought