Red flag fire warning issued for most of the tri-state region

Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy.
Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy.(MGN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy.

Charlie Spencer with West Virginia’s Division of Forestry says his region from Mason County all the way through Mingo has been bombarded since July.

“That nine-county region we’ve had 48 or 49 fires,” Spencer said.

He estimates around 20 of those have hit in the last week or so. He says seven or eight are still currently burning.

“All it takes is just a little bit of wind and dry conditions,” Spencer said. “I think the humidity is supposed to be in the 20s. When the humidity gets below 30, especially in West Virginia, that’s when we get really dry conditions. Leaves get really tender.”

The area is desperately waiting for rainfall forecasted to come later in the week.

“From now until Friday when it rains, I recommend no one does any outside burning whatsoever,” Spencer said.

A blaze could spark at any moment in these conditions, and Spencer says they don’t have the manpower to keep up.

“When I started working for the Division of Forestry 29 years ago, we had nearly 30 people in this region. Now we have only nine field people,” he said.

For the forest’s sake and those who go fight the fires that start in them, Spencer hopes no more outdoor burns get out of hand.

“There shouldn’t be any situation where anyone’s burning really,” he said.

If you have something to burn and think outdoor burning is the only solution, experts recommend taking it to a local landfill for them to safely dispose of it.

