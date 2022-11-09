Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Republican Harold “Hal” Rogers has won reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

The longtime congressman will return to the U.S. House to serve Kentucky’s 5th congressional district.

He defeats Democrat Conor Halbleib.

Rep. Rogers has served in the House since 1981 and is its longest-serving member. He became the Dean of the House in September 2022 following the death of Alaska Congressman Don Young.

