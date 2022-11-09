Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House

Republican Harold Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.
Republican Harold Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.(Harold Rogers Office)
By Nathan Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Republican Harold “Hal” Rogers has won reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

The longtime congressman will return to the U.S. House to serve Kentucky’s 5th congressional district.

He defeats Democrat Conor Halbleib.

Rep. Rogers has served in the House since 1981 and is its longest-serving member. He became the Dean of the House in September 2022 following the death of Alaska Congressman Don Young.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

Latest News

Mike DeWine
Incumbent DeWine wins reelection as Ohio governor
Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.
Incumbent Rand Paul defeats Booker in Ky Senate race
Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week
Search for missing man with heart condition enters week two
Silver Alert issued for missing man
Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week