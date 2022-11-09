Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race

JD Vance
JD Vance(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance has won the Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Rob Portman.

Vance defeated democrat Tim Ryan.

Vance will succeed fellow Republican Rob Portman, who did not seek re-election. Unlike Portman, Vance has advanced unsubstantiated theories that a second term was stolen from Trump at the ballot box in 2020.

The race became an unexpected and expensive battleground in the fight for partisan control of the Senate. Portman’s previous success and Trump’s two comfortable Ohio victories made Ryan, 49, a heavy underdog. But Ryan tailored his campaign to independents and moderate Republicans, presenting himself as a champion of the working class.

