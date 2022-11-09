Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman.

Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain in the Alum Creek area off Corridor G.

He says the main goal is containment and the protection of several structures currently considered at risk.

Crews from Alum Creek are concentrating on protecting structures while the Division of Forestry is working on flames near the top of the hill, Sigman says.

Injuries have not been reported.

Crews are also responding to Leopold Lane in Campbell’s Creek where flames have been spotted.

Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region.

CW Sigman is asking neighbors to refrain from burning while conditions remain so dry.

Red flag fire warning issued for most of the tri-state region

