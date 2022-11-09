State report shows improvements to be made in school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After tragedy struck at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, earlier this year, school safety has been at the forefront of many parents’ and educators’ minds.

Each year in West Virginia, county boards, county vocational schools, and the School for the Deaf and Blind complete a survey answering questions about how to improve safety and security measures, including but not limited to hiring a school resource officer, installing weapon detection systems, and upgrading facility doors or windows.

State educators told board members they believe schools made the survey more of a priority after the Ulvade shooting.

Nearly half of West Virginia schools do not have “Safe School entries or mantrap entrances,” according to the report.

In 2019, state law changed requiring schools to put numbers on exterior walls of school buildings, so rooms with exterior walls can be identified by law enforcement from the outside.

Statewide security data shows 135 schools do not display room numbers on outside walls.

“As schools do window and door replacement, they might have had them at one point but have not been added back,” said Michah Witlow, director of school facilities for the West Virginia Department of Education.

Witlow hopes they can reduce the number of schools not in compliance.

He suggests schools working with the career and technical students to create the numbers and apply them to external walls or windows.

“I think it would be a great way to help get students involved,” Witlow said.

A special revenue fund known as the Safe Schools Fund consists of money appropriated by the Legislature to help county boards complete improvements.

To read the full report, click here.

