Driver crashes truck into local Walmart

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their truck into the front entrance.(Fayette Township Fire Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A driver crashed a truck into the front entrance of Walmart in South Point, Lawrence County Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The sheriff said the truck went through the doors near the food court entry in an area where shopping carts are kept.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported, Lawless said.

WSAZ was alerted to the incident just after 8 p.m.

Deputies are on the scene investigating, and we have a crew on the way.

The grocery entrance is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their truck into the front entrance.(Fayette Township Fire Department)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

Latest News

Mike DeWine
Incumbent DeWine wins reelection as Ohio governor
Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.
Incumbent Rand Paul defeats Booker in Ky Senate race
Republican Harold Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.
Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House
Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week
Search for missing man with heart condition enters week two