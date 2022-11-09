West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters have rejected Amendment 2.

The amendment would have given the West Virginia Legislature power to make decisions regarding tax reform.

West Virginia Amendment No. 2. would have allowed lawmakers to repeal property taxes on vehicles and on business machinery, equipment and inventory.

