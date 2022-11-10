Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia.

Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal checkbook of members should a lawsuit force their church to pay damages.

Bartlett’s church incorporated in 2006.

But is that certificate valid?

Officials tell WSAZ NewsChannel 3 that state law says yes, although a provision in the state constitution says otherwise.

Amendment Three was to give clarity once and for all.

But nearly 55% of voters rejected the change -- a surprise considering the proposal had no organized opposition and enjoyed support from lawmakers of both parties.

“What is our standing in the court system,” Bartlett asked himself. “Do we have nonprofit corporation status? Or do we not? And so I feel like there’s some exposure there that we thought we had settled 20 years ago and now it’s uncertain.”

With the amendment’s defeat, West Virginia’s constitution makes it the only remaining state to prohibit church incorporation.

Officials say that provision hasn’t been enforced for many years due to a more recent state law and a federal court decision.

The Secretary of State’s Office says that has led hundreds of churches to incorporate, and the office’s general counsel said they have no reason to worry.

“So the fact that the amendment failed, should not give them any concern from our office’s perspective,” said Deak Kersey, general counsel for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. “Whether there’s some outside force that has an ulterior motive or other purpose for challenging their existence, we don’t know.”

That’s why Bartlett has already reached out to national groups.

One potential option -- a court challenge that would allow churches to incorporate and strike down anything else as unconstitutional.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, acknowledged that possibility as unfortunate.

“How it is in our constitution does not hold up,” he said Wednesday. “It makes it a heavy lift. Now somebody could actually go, and sue, and say that’s still in our constitution, but it just means that somebody is going to have to go through a frivolous lawsuit for a couple different layers, and waste all of this money, to get up there because that amendment was not passed.”

Blair supports keeping the status quo -- allowing the Secretary of State to incorporate any church that chooses to do so.

Yet, for Bartlett, concern remains.

“Just being able to have the peace of mind about our standing in the business community and in the legal community, to know where your footing is, is a comforting thing,” he said.

Blair held open the possibility of revisiting Amendment Three and perhaps others.

However, the earliest that could happen would be when the new Legislature convenes in January. Then it would be months -- perhaps longer -- before it would appear on an election ballot.

