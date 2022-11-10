Brush fires linger until Nicole arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a very active day of brush fires the rare RED FLAG CONDITIONS for new fires subsided on Wednesday night. Granted any unattended fire will smolder overnight but with the winds down and humidity levels on the rise the daytime high fire risk has been arrested. Still we have another day of dry, breezy, warm weather to go through before we get meaningful rain. So another dicey day in the woods for our foresters can be expected.

Meanwhile Nicole gained hurricane status on Wednesday evening as she sloshed ashore with strong winds and torrents of rain. That spelled a night of sporadic power outs and flooding in Eastern and Central Florida. Since Nicole will thrust her might northward into Appalachia as a rain storm it is a matter of another day or so that our brush fire risk is totally quelled. After all one to two inches of rain will do yeoman work in putting out forest fires while soaking the woodlands.

Tonight will be chilly under clear skies. Areas of smoke will be detected in many towns as lows dip back to 40 with 30s common in rural areas. Thursday after a red sky start skies will trend dirty with high clouds on the increase. The afternoon haze level not enough to keep highs from making 70 again.

Overnight into Friday soaking rains from Nicole will arrive and last until dusk before moving away late at night. Highs will be tricky with 60 the best many areas due in Ohio and Kentucky where it rains longer and harder while close to 70 can briefly occur in the I-79 including Charleston.

After the rains the weekend will chill down with tailgate temperatures outside the Joan and at WVU in the 40s with a stiff breeze on Saturday. That’s when some hot soup will go down real well!

Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 40s then and into Monday. Tuesday may bring another good rain which could begin as a touch of sleet!

