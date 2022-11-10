Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations

Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms
Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County will be closing for renovations.

The Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, will be closing beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10.

Franchisee president Larry Pittman said it’s been 18 years since the location opened and it’s time to make major changes including a permanent two-lane drive-thru which will allow them to serve up to 200 cars in an hour.

Additional parking spaces will be added, as well as a completely rebuilt kitchen and expanded dining area.

The children’s play area will be removed to allow additional seating.

The restaurant is expected to be closed for at least 10 to 14 weeks, and should be finished by late February or early March.

A second phase of renovations will take place in the spring. Pittman said the restaurant will remain open during phase two.

The renovations will allow Pittman to hire more than 75 additional employees.

The Chick-fil-A in the Food Court at the Huntington Mall will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses

Latest News

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
Man dies in rural ATV crash
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement
Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court in Oct. 2021.
Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting