Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County will be closing for renovations.

The Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, will be closing beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10.

Franchisee president Larry Pittman said it’s been 18 years since the location opened and it’s time to make major changes including a permanent two-lane drive-thru which will allow them to serve up to 200 cars in an hour.

Additional parking spaces will be added, as well as a completely rebuilt kitchen and expanded dining area.

The children’s play area will be removed to allow additional seating.

The restaurant is expected to be closed for at least 10 to 14 weeks, and should be finished by late February or early March.

A second phase of renovations will take place in the spring. Pittman said the restaurant will remain open during phase two.

The renovations will allow Pittman to hire more than 75 additional employees.

The Chick-fil-A in the Food Court at the Huntington Mall will remain open.

