Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m.

Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.