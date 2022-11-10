Crews battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday.

Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss.

They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage.

No one was home at the time.

Fire crews from Ceredo, Barboursville, Green Valley and Cabell County responded.

