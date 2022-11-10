Crews battle house fire

No one was home at the time.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday.

Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss.

They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage.

Fire crews from Ceredo, Barboursville, Green Valley and Cabell County responded.

