Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the victim, a male, suffered a serious injury. He was shot in the abdomen. While the gunshot is not believed to be self-inflicted, there is no information about a possible suspect at this time.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Walker Drive. Deputies are still on the scene, sorting through evidence and information.

Additional details are unavailable now.

