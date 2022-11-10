Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the victim, a male, suffered a serious injury. He was shot in the abdomen. While the gunshot is not believed to be self-inflicted, there is no information about a possible suspect at this time.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Walker Drive. Deputies are still on the scene, sorting through evidence and information.

Additional details are unavailable now.

