Early morning fire damages multiple homes

Firefighters say the fire started inside an abandoned home and spread to multiple homes on the...
Firefighters say the fire started inside an abandoned home and spread to multiple homes on the block.(Jim Backus/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A total of five homes are damaged Thursday morning after firefighters say a fire broke out inside an abandoned home.

Dispatchers say they got the call just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone called in to say it appeared their neighbor’s home was on fire.

Crews rushed to the scene along the 2200 block of 10th Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ everyone got out of the home safely.

While firefighters tell WSAZ the fire started inside an abandoned home, it ended up spreading to surrounding homes, causing the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on what may have caused the fire yet.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured

Latest News

FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
‘Great danger’: Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
"If the voters don't want to pay we have to figure out a way to get money into the system,"...
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured