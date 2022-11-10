Early morning fire damages multiple homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A total of five homes are damaged Thursday morning after firefighters say a fire broke out inside an abandoned home.

Dispatchers say they got the call just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone called in to say it appeared their neighbor’s home was on fire.

Crews rushed to the scene along the 2200 block of 10th Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ everyone got out of the home safely.

While firefighters tell WSAZ the fire started inside an abandoned home, it ended up spreading to surrounding homes, causing the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on what may have caused the fire yet.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.