Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County.

“It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters don’t want to pay, we have to figure out a way to get money into the system.”

The fire and ambulance levy on the ballot would have had home and business owners pay a fee based on their property’s value. Currently, Putnam County property owners pay a fee based on the square footage.

Smoot said with the proposed levy, property owners with an assessed value of around $175,000 would see an increase in the fee they pay. He said response times for significant fires are not fast enough because departments have to travel from all over the county to cover the necessary manpower.

“Until you have to receive what we have to offer, which is more than likely a bad day for you, you don’t know what we do for you,” Smoot said.

Enough firefighters have to show up for structure fires, as well as other big fires, for their own safety -- so departments that are farther away have to also respond. That, in turn, slows down the whole process.

“Building fires have changed. They are burning hotter, they are burning faster, and we want to get there quicker, but we are arriving about at the wrong time,” Smoot said.

He said the levy would allow the department and the other seven departments in Putnam County to cover costs to hire more firefighters, buy equipment and keep up with maintenance.

The Teays Valley Department has just under 40 firefighters on the roster; some are full-time, others are part-time, and there’s one volunteer.

Smoot said because the department is able to bring in more revenue through ambulance transports, that helps. But he said not every department has that capability, and it’s just not enough.

Thankful for the support the levy did receive, Smoot said he is not giving up -- saying he hopes it is up for another vote in 2024. This year marks the first time a fire levy has been voted on in Putnam County.

The levy garnered more than 50% of voter’s approval during this year’s election, but under state code the levy would need 60% percent support.

