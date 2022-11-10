Gallipolis in Lights getting ready for 10th park lighting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The display is free to the public, donations are appreciated. After the park lighting on November 23rd, the lights are on every day, from dusk till dawn, until January 2nd.

All we want to do is make our little French city shine brightly during this wonderful season because at the end of the day, we believe Christmas lights are much more than light bulbs on a tree. They are a symbol of the season, they are what bring families together, they are brightness in a world that can be dark. We are thankful that over the last 10 years we’ve been able to bring joy, love, laughter, unity, and lasting memories all over southeast Ohio and especially in our little French city.

Saturday, November 19

9 a.m.: Community Tree placement and tree decorating at the Gallipolis City Park

Wednesday, November 23

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Gallipolis in Lights Park Lighting

Saturday, December 3

Gallipolis Parade

December Thursdays (December 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22rd)

5-8 p.m.

Gallipolis in Lights presents the Heritage Light Tour (for special holiday tours, visit area Gallipolis locations such as: Ariel Opera House, French Art Colony, Gallipolis Freight Station Railroad Museum, John Gee Black Historical Center, and Our House Museum) Each attraction will have a basket where tour guest have the opportunity to enter to win a mystery prize provided by the community.

