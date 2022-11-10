Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kroger store in Gassaway that was expected to close in January will remain open, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said Thursday that the decision is most welcome.

The senator pointed to the importance of the decision, considering the store employs 52 people. He applauded Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders’ announcement about the store staying open.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” Manchin said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, said “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year. We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”

Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs about 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide, according to the release from Manchin’s office.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.