Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement

Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement
Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement(U.S. Senator Joe Manchin)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kroger store in Gassaway that was expected to close in January will remain open, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said Thursday that the decision is most welcome.

The senator pointed to the importance of the decision, considering the store employs 52 people. He applauded Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders’ announcement about the store staying open.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” Manchin said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, said “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year. We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”

Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs about 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide, according to the release from Manchin’s office.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses

Latest News

Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms
Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court in Oct. 2021.
Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting
No one was home at the time.
Crews battle house fire
Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash