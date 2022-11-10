Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released

Man dies in rural ATV crash
Man dies in rural ATV crash(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators say the ATV went off a farming road and into a deep ditch line and then overturned atop the victim.

The investigation will remain underway, troopers said.

