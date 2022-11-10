Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21.

Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Taylor was arrested in Columbus back in December 2021 in connection with the October 1, 2021 shooting death of Timothy Perkins.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.