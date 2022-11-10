Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court in Oct. 2021.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court in Oct. 2021.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21.

Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Taylor was arrested in Columbus back in December 2021 in connection with the October 1, 2021 shooting death of Timothy Perkins.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eck Court.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses

Latest News

Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms
Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement
Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement
No one was home at the time.
Crews battle house fire
Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash