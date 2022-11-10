Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges.

On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster.

Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according to a press release.

Daniel Spears Jr., 41, from Malta, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to a parole officer.

“Each new arrest and seizure of illicit drugs is a success for Athens County. By all law enforcement agencies and community partners working together, we can combat the drug trade in our communities and work toward the collective goal of safety for our citizens,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith.

Both suspects were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional jail.

