One dead in Lincoln County crash

(MGN)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a one vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ this happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 10 near Douglas Branch Road, also known as Douglas Hollow Road.

This is in Harts, West Virginia.

WSAZ is working to find out more information on this crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

