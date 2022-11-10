One dead in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a one vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ this happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 10 near Douglas Branch Road, also known as Douglas Hollow Road.

This is in Harts, West Virginia.

WSAZ is working to find out more information on this crash.

