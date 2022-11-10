One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One teenager has died and another was life flighted to the hospital after a crash on Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a 17-year-old was driving along Route 10 at about 6:30 a.m. when they crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and crashed into a ditch, overturning.

They say both the 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the car. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old was life flighted to the hospital.

Troopers say they are investigating the crash.

