One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.(Credit: MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One teenager has died and another was life flighted to the hospital after a crash on Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a 17-year-old was driving along Route 10 at about 6:30 a.m. when they crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and crashed into a ditch, overturning.

They say both the 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the car. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old was life flighted to the hospital.

Troopers say they are investigating the crash.

