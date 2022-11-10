Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved.

Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are on the scene, dispatchers say.

As of just before 5 p.m., they say it could be another hour or two before the roadway reopens.

