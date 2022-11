HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Valley Park is working to bring a variety of events for the community to enjoy. They have events planned in the upcoming year that they feel will bring something to the park for all to enjoy, no matter your interests and tastes.

Click here for more information.

Valley Park talks about Putnam Bridal Expo, Yuletide Tree Jubilee

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.