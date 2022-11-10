Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire

Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has died and their mother has been taken to the hopsital after a house fire on Beech Street in the Eleanor area.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her three-year-old were trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

They say the mother and the child suffered smoke inhilation.

Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.

Putnam County dispatchers say the State Fire Marshal is on their way to investigate.

They say fire crews from Teays Valley Bankcroft, Eleanor, Winfield and Cabell County responded and are still working to get the fire out.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their...
Driver crashes truck into local Walmart
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

Crews battle fire at mine site. (MGN)
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Suspect charged in bar shooting
Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Ohio man facing drug charges
Brush Fire Season with Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Brush fire season with Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier