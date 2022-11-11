A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side.

“This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of low academic performance of the students and of the schools.”

This week, Watts got results.

The Board of Education voted Wednesday to invest nearly $380,000 into bolstering staff at five schools serving the West Side -- Mary C. Snow, Edgewood and Grandview elementaries, West Side Middle and Capital High.

Education officials touted the investment as a Special Community Development Project, an expansion the state’s Communities in Schools (CIS) initiative.

Each school will receive a CIS coordinator, who will be tasked with helping address the academic and expanded needs of children in one of the state’s most challenged areas.

West Virginia State Superintendent David Roach acknowledged the reverend’s mission and persistence in moving education officials to act.

“These coordinators reach out to the community,” he told board members Wednesday. “They break down barriers. They work with the parents. So, I feel good.”

“We’re very excited,” Watts said Friday. “We felt like this state school board has heard us.”

First-year funding for the project totals $380,000.

In praising the move, one board member said coordinators work on a school-wide, small group and individual level, while also staying in contact with community organizations.

West Side coordinators will work in concert with Watts’ organization -- HOPE Community Development Corporation of Charleston. He called it a strategic connection that he believes can yield big results.

“We believe that we can create an education renaissance on the West Side of Charleston,” he said. “When people realize what some of these nonprofit organizations have been doing for years, they’re going to be incredibly surprised and amazed, and it’s not because of a lack of effort. What we’ve not had is the right investment.”

Watts, who serves as president for HOPE Community Development Corporation, said he hopes that begins to change with this investment -- momentum he hopes will attract business to bring about lasting change.

“I hope the children will have a sense that there are people who care about me, and there’s more than one person that cares about me,” he said. “There’s a caring community of adults that care about me and they’re invested in me.”

The Communities in Schools is a successful program championed by first lady Cathy Justice. It currently serves 84,000 at 194 schools across West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.